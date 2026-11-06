Pachino: gun attack over drug debt, three men detained for attempted murder and extortion

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PACHINO – A violent argument that escalated into multiple gunshots fired in a public street. On suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated extortion, officers from the National Police (Polizia di Stato) serving with the Flying Squad and Pachino police station have placed three men aged 22, 42 and 46 in detention.

The operation began in the early hours of 3 November after two people, a father and son, were wounded by gunfire near their home in Pachino.

The investigation and the drug-related motive

The two injured men, who remained conscious after the attack, were immediately taken to and admitted at the nearby hospital in Avola. Meanwhile, forensic specialists from the National Police, together with the Flying Squad and the local police station, arrived at the crime scene to carry out the necessary investigations.

A rapid analysis of images recorded by the area’s CCTV systems enabled investigators to reconstruct the dynamics of the attack in a very short time:

The reconstruction : the shooting broke out at the height of an argument between several people, which then escalated into the armed assault.

: the shooting broke out at the height of an argument between several people, which then escalated into the armed assault. The motive: the investigation traced the attack to a settling of scores over a debt linked to the victims’ purchase of a batch of drugs.

The judge’s validation and the condition of the injured

Following the collection of evidence, the police carried out the detention of the three suspects. Yesterday, the men under investigation appeared before the preliminary investigations judge (gip), who upheld the application of the precautionary measure. The position of a fourth individual is currently under review and subject to further investigative checks.

The father and son have been discharged from hospital with prognoses of seven and 14 days respectively.

As required by current regulations, it should be noted that the principle of presumption of innocence applies to those under investigation until a final conviction is issued.