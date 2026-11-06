Teachers mount night patrols to prevent school occupation

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

At the ITIS Enrico Fermi in via Trionfale, Rome, a group of teachers decided to spend the night outside to ensure lessons continued as normal. Armed with heavy coats and hot drinks to brave the November cold, about 20 staff took turns in night shifts at the school entrance.

The reasons behind the action and the contrast with other schools

The initiative, born spontaneously, aims to uphold the right to education and prevent the school from being caught up in the wave of occupations that has already affected about 20 institutions in the capital. While many other Roman schools announced the suspension of activities, the ITIS Fermi website carried a clear notice: “The school is open and lessons are running as normal”.

As well as preventing disruption to teaching, the teachers want to protect the science laboratories and technological equipment of an institution regarded as a leader in technical education (with specialisms in electronics, IT, automation, energy and telecommunications). Particular attention is paid to the most vulnerable students, for whom every missed day of lessons represents a significant hardship.

Appeal to the police and dialogue with students

Despite the mobilisation, the teachers stress that the night-time presence cannot be a structural or long-term solution. For this reason, school staff have appealed for greater police presence to prevent any external incursions in the days ahead.

The teaching staff and management have also reaffirmed their full willingness to engage in constructive dialogue with the students: the goal remains to listen to the pupils’ concerns while ensuring that protest does not infringe on the right to education for the entire school community.