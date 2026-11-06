Norman new coach for Sinner

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Jannik Sinner and Darren Cahill are parting ways: after five years of extraordinary shared success, including five Grand Slam titles and the world number one ranking, their collaboration will end at the close of 2026. Magnus Norman, the former world number two, will join Simone Vagnozzi.

Sinner expressed deep gratitude for the human and professional growth they experienced together, while Cahill bid a proud farewell to the extraordinary adventure with the Italian champion.

Magnus Norman’s career is one of the most solid and competitive chapters in Swedish tennis from the 1990s to the early 2000s.

Known for a powerful and versatile baseline game, excelling on both clay and hard courts, Norman made his ATP Tour debut in Stockholm in 1992 at just 16, then established himself among the professionals from 1995. In 1997 he won his first title in Båstad, the first of 12 tournament victories, highlighted by the prestigious Rome Masters in 2000.

2000 was the golden year of his singles career: he reached the Australian Open semi-final and the Roland Garros final (lost in four sets to Gustavo Kuerten), achievements that propelled him to world number two. To these individual successes he added the 1998 Davis Cup triumph with Sweden, securing the opening point in the Milan final against Italy after Andrea Gaudenzi’s retirement. His playing career was unfortunately cut short by chronic knee problems.

After retiring, Norman successfully turned to coaching. After working with Thomas Johansson (from 2008) and Robin Söderling (2009–2010), in 2011 he co-founded the Good to Great Tennis Academy in Sweden with Mikael Tillström and Nicklas Kulti. He is best known for his long and fruitful partnership with Stan Wawrinka, guiding him through three separate periods (2013–2017, 2018–2020 and since 2022) to his greatest Slam successes.