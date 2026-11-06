New wave of bomb threats across Europe

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

From Italian skies to Irish media

Wave of bomb threats across European skies

Bomb threats on scheduled flights continue to multiply across Europe. On Friday morning, Lisbon airport was the scene of a major security operation after a threat was reported on a Ryanair flight from Rome. The alert, received via a call verified by the Portuguese judicial police, triggered immediate landing control procedures.

Meanwhile, a Wizz Air flight from Prague to Rome was diverted and landed in Venice following an anonymous call to Fiumicino control tower. Bomb disposal teams are working to clear the aircraft. Extra checks have also begun in France, where four planes were safely landed (three at Paris Orly and one at Bordeaux) after similar threats. French authorities confirmed the launch of a Europe-wide coordinated investigation to trace those responsible.

The escalation follows a day of high tension: yesterday alone saw threats on 19 European routes, eight of which involved Italian airports. Fortunately, all checks ended with no findings.

Newsrooms evacuated in Ireland

The wave of intimidation has also spread to the media. In Ireland, several newspapers and TV and radio broadcasters (including RTÉ Radio One, Newstalk, Today FM, Virgin Media and the Irish Independent) were urgently evacuated after an email threatened an imminent explosion. Radio broadcasts were temporarily suspended to allow police inspections with sniffer dogs, before resuming normally later in the morning.