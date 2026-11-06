Syracuse: municipal executive reverses on parking as PD claims credit for blocking privatisation

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – Parking and on-street parking management in Syracuse will remain in public hands. With proposal no. 65 of 21 October 2026 – currently under discussion in committee before its final passage to the Municipal council – the administration has amended the three-year plan for assets and services, removing the provision that envisaged entrusting parking management to private operators.

A formal step that marks a clear U-turn by the municipal executive and is being hailed as a significant political success by the Democratic Party’s council group.

The stages of the political battle and the “Nexus” affair

The Democratic Party’s council group – made up of councillors Angelo Greco, Massimo Milazzo and Sara Zappulla – has reconstructed the path that led to the change of direction by the city’s executive:

Initial opposition : As early as 27 February 2025, following the insertion of the private concession via a major amendment, the PD had opposed it, denouncing the risks involved in losing public control over a strategic service.

: As early as 27 February 2025, following the insertion of the private concession via a major amendment, the PD had opposed it, denouncing the risks involved in losing public control over a strategic service. Doubts over the Nexus affair: The councillors had raised strong concerns about private interests surrounding the privatisation of parking, reiterating the importance of defending the municipal revenue generated by car parks.

Statement from the Democratic Party council group

In a joint statement, the Syracuse PD representatives expressed satisfaction with the outcome: