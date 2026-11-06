Syracuse: municipal executive reverses on parking as PD claims credit for blocking privatisation

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
SYRACUSE – Parking and on-street parking management in Syracuse will remain in public hands. With proposal no. 65 of 21 October 2026 – currently under discussion in committee before its final passage to the Municipal council – the administration has amended the three-year plan for assets and services, removing the provision that envisaged entrusting parking management to private operators.
A formal step that marks a clear U-turn by the municipal executive and is being hailed as a significant political success by the Democratic Party’s council group.
The stages of the political battle and the “Nexus” affair
The Democratic Party’s council group – made up of councillors Angelo Greco, Massimo Milazzo and Sara Zappulla – has reconstructed the path that led to the change of direction by the city’s executive:
- Initial opposition: As early as 27 February 2025, following the insertion of the private concession via a major amendment, the PD had opposed it, denouncing the risks involved in losing public control over a strategic service.
- Doubts over the Nexus affair: The councillors had raised strong concerns about private interests surrounding the privatisation of parking, reiterating the importance of defending the municipal revenue generated by car parks.
Statement from the Democratic Party council group
In a joint statement, the Syracuse PD representatives expressed satisfaction with the outcome:
“This is an important political result that we claim without hesitation. We never accepted that a strategic resource capable of generating revenue for the Municipality could be removed from public control without guarantees for the community. This U-turn by the administration confirms how justified our opposition was. It is not a partisan victory but a victory for Syracuse. We will now continue to monitor to ensure the proposal reaches a vote in the chamber as soon as possible and that the revenue generated is used to improve mobility and the quality of life for citizens.”