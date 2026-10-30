Augusta: new budget manoeuvre approved with €4 million for investment and redevelopment

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

AUGUSTA – The Municipal Council of Augusta has approved a new and significant budget variation manoeuvre, unlocking investments worth a total of €4 million. The measure, which follows a previous manoeuvre of around €40 million introduced a few months ago, aims to fund concrete and widespread interventions across the entire municipal area, focusing on urban redevelopment, infrastructure safety and the enhancement of school and sports facilities.

The municipal administration expressed great satisfaction with the vote of the city assembly, stressing that these resources are not merely accounting figures but will quickly translate into tangible works and improvements to the quality of life in Augusta.

The manoeuvre’s priorities: schools, roads and hydrogeological safety

The approved investment plan addresses several key areas of city life:

School Buildings (Historic Achievement) : One of the most significant allocations is €200,000 for the purchase of air conditioning units and the upgrading of electrical systems in schools. Thanks to this funding, the municipal administration will achieve 100% coverage of all school buildings in the city, ensuring air-conditioned and comfortable environments for students, teachers and school staff throughout the year.

: One of the most significant allocations is for the purchase of air conditioning units and the upgrading of electrical systems in schools. Thanks to this funding, the municipal administration will achieve in the city, ensuring air-conditioned and comfortable environments for students, teachers and school staff throughout the year. Roads and Traffic : €600,000 has been allocated for extraordinary maintenance and resurfacing, a long-awaited intervention to improve the safety and drivability of city roads.

: has been allocated for extraordinary maintenance and resurfacing, a long-awaited intervention to improve the safety and drivability of city roads. Consolidation of Ponte Rivellino and Bastions : €391,000 will be invested in the hydrogeological consolidation of the east bastion and the securing of the piles of Ponte Rivellino, a crucial infrastructure for the island’s mobility.

: will be invested in the hydrogeological consolidation of the east bastion and the securing of the piles of Ponte Rivellino, a crucial infrastructure for the island’s mobility. Public Lighting: €350,000 is earmarked for extraordinary maintenance and energy efficiency improvements to public lighting systems.

Sport, urban redevelopment and public spaces

The manoeuvre also aims to revitalise gathering spaces and sports:

Parco Pietre Rosse : €300,000 has been allocated for the completion and enhancement of the multi-purpose sports and recreational park located in contrada Pietre Rosse.

: has been allocated for the completion and enhancement of the multi-purpose sports and recreational park located in contrada Pietre Rosse. Lungomare Granatello and via Garsia : €300,000 has been set aside for the redevelopment of Lungomare Granatello, with an additional €150,000 for replacing the railing on via Garsia, targeted interventions to improve the appearance and usability of coastal areas.

: has been set aside for the redevelopment of Lungomare Granatello, with an additional for replacing the railing on via Garsia, targeted interventions to improve the appearance and usability of coastal areas. Sport and Signage : €100,000 is planned for the purchase of new equipment for the municipal sports field, and another €100,000 for modernising road signage.

: is planned for the purchase of new equipment for the municipal sports field, and another for modernising road signage. Playgrounds: Finally, €50,000 will be used for extraordinary maintenance of municipal playground areas.

The administration thanked the Municipal Council for its support, the technical offices for their planning work and everyone who contributed to this important achievement for Augusta’s future.