Arcigay Siracusa returns on 31 October: culture, rights and socialising with the Ipazia anti-violence centre

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SYRACUSE – Culture, rights, listening and moments of sharing. These are the central elements of the extensive programme with which Arcigay Siracusa returns to the fore in the area on the evening of 31 October 2026, coinciding with Halloween. A day designed to combine cultural insight and socialising, strengthening spaces for encounter and the fight against all forms of discrimination.

This year’s initiative benefits from valuable synergy with the Ipazia anti-violence centre, sealing a strategic alliance under the banner of intersectionality and the protection of individual freedoms.

At 7pm the series “Leggère, readings to build listening”

The programme begins at 7pm with the first event of the new edition of “Leggère, readings to build listening”. After the excellent response to the first season, the series returns with a refreshed format: in addition to books and comics, discussion will draw on films, songs, newspaper articles and podcasts.

“The success of the first edition encouraged us to try again. Our meetings sparked deep conversations, during which different sensitivities confronted each other with mutual respect. From this autumn we are extending the concept of reading to different expressive languages, under the banner of intersectionality thanks to collaboration with the Ipazia anti-violence centre.” — Nadia Germano Bramante and Nicol Oddo, Arcigay Siracusa

During the first working session, the themes of cross-dressing, drag queen art and queerness will also be explored, starting from an analysis of famous pop culture classics to decode representations and expressions of gender.

At 9pm the masked party for rights and the community

From 9pm the series will make room for a moment of festive socialising with a masked party. An informal opportunity to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and reaffirm every individual’s right to express and live their identity free from prejudice, stereotypes and violence.

The collaboration with the Ipazia anti-violence centre aims precisely to reaffirm the centrality of listening and relationship education, turning culture into a permanent outpost against gender-based violence and discrimination.