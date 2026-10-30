TPL: Codici Sicilia calls for urgent meeting with AST over automatic two-trip deduction in Motta Sant’Anastasia

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MOTTA SANT’ANASTASIA / CATANIA – A season ticket that automatically deducts two trips, even when only one is taken. The fare and validation system for travel tickets used by AST (Azienda Siciliana Trasporti) has come under scrutiny from the consumer association Codici Sicilia, following a report from the municipality of Motta Sant’Anastasia on the slopes of Mount Etna.

The case raises questions about the transparency and fairness of the prices charged by the local public transport operator, amid fears that the issue may affect the entire AST network across Sicily.

The Motta Sant’Anastasia case: the automatic “return trip” deduction

The complaint stems from the first-hand experience of a parent, Domenico Nicosia, a municipal councillor in Motta Sant’Anastasia, who discovered an anomaly in how the season ticket he bought for his student daughter was working.

“When I purchased the season ticket for my daughter, I noticed a detail that is far from minor. At the moment of validation, the device automatically deducts two trips, effectively counting a return journey as well. The problem is that many parents often pick their children up from school for various reasons. This means that on that day the student has paid for two trips but taken only one. This does not seem right to me, especially since this calculation is not even clearly indicated. I believe this situation does not affect only Motta Sant’Anastasia, but the entire area served by AST.” — Domenico Nicosia, Municipal Councillor of Motta Sant’Anastasia

Codici Sicilia calls for meeting with AST: “Verify how widespread the problem is”

The association Codici Sicilia, through its regional secretary Manfredi Zammataro, has gathered documentation and announced formal action against the management of Azienda Siciliana Trasporti.

“I thank Councillor Nicosia for the report. We are carrying out the necessary checks. Together with him, we have decided to request an urgent meeting with AST managers to determine whether the issue affects only Motta Sant’Anastasia or the entire served territory, and to find a swift solution. We trust in a positive response from the company and in opening a constructive dialogue in the interests of consumers.” — Manfredi Zammataro, Regional Secretary of Codici Sicilia

The association’s goal is to clarify the validation and refund procedures for trips, preventing users from being forced to pay for services not used due to technical settings in the electronic ticketing system.