Priolo Gargallo in the Senate against violence: the project to print the 1522 number on receipts presented at Palazzo Madama

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO / ROME – The Municipality of Priolo Gargallo has reached the Senate of the Republic with a concrete initiative aimed at tackling gender-based violence and supporting victims. Yesterday at Palazzo Madama in Rome, the project to include the anti-violence number 1522 on the fiscal receipts of commercial businesses was officially presented.

Representing the industrial town and the municipal administration led by mayor Pippo Gianni was Rita Limer, the mayor’s adviser and expert.

Receipts as a prevention tool: the 1522 notice

The project, adopted and promoted by the Municipality of Priolo Gargallo in collaboration with the Zero Harassment Network Sinalp – led by national coordinator Natascia Pisana – extends an open invitation to all retailers and commercial businesses in the area.

The initiative involves printing the notice “Anti-violence helpline 1522 Zero Harassment Network Sinalp” directly on everyday purchase documents. The primary goal is widespread: to make a vital support channel immediately visible and accessible, turning an everyday action into a vehicle for awareness and prevention.

During the presentation in Rome, the need to strengthen the support network and to translate the concrete needs of local communities into legislative and institutional proposals was discussed.

Mayor Pippo Gianni: “No woman should feel alone”

The initiative’s arrival in the halls of Parliament represents recognition of the path taken by the Syracuse-area Municipality in social policy and the protection of rights.