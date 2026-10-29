Sud Chiama Nord and Sindaci d’Italia with the centre-right: Cateno De Luca sole spokesperson for policy. Meloni: “You are an asset”

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ROME / CATANIA – The three-day national convention “L’Italia dei Territori” has concluded in Rome. The summit, promoted by Sud chiama Nord and Sindaci d’Italia, officially marks the start of a new political phase within the centre-right coalition ahead of the next general election.

During the closing event, the federation’s positioning was formalised, with Cateno De Luca appointed sole spokesperson for the electoral list and the unveiling of the political formation’s new logo.

Giorgia Meloni’s address: “Italy is governed with its territories”

The highlight of the final day was a live link from Palazzo Chigi with the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who expressed appreciation for the path taken by the new political entity.

“I must acknowledge you have shown considerable courage in this, perhaps even a touch of madness. Italy is not governed against its territories, nor without them—it is governed with its territories, and that is why your growth and your contribution are an asset for us and for the entire nation.” — Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister

In her speech, the Prime Minister described mayors as “heroes of politics”, stressing that local administrators represent the first and most immediate institutional presence in their areas. Meloni also reiterated the government’s strategic priorities: development of the Mezzogiorno, special economic zones (ZES), infrastructure, cohesion policies and the maritime economy.

De Luca and the movement’s leaders: “The party of administrators”

De Luca’s appointment as sole spokesperson was ratified in the presence of the federation’s leaders: the president of Sud chiama Nord Laura Castelli, the MP Francesco Gallo, the president of Sindaci d’Italia Ernesto Magorno and Carlo Bottani. The working sessions were also attended by the Defence Minister Guido Crosetto and the president of the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS) Gaetano Galvagno.

“We are the party of mayors, we are the party of the territories. We have not asked for guaranteed seats, but we want to add value and bring mayors to Parliament with a proposal born of administrative pragmatism.” — Cateno De Luca, sole spokesperson for Sud chiama Nord – Sindaci d’Italia

Echoing this stance, the movement’s president Laura Castelli reaffirmed the goal of providing the country with a qualified leadership class, shaped by experience in local councils and administrations.