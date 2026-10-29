Calenda attacks on social media over former ILVA in Taranto: “They did everything to close Europe’s largest steelworks”

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME / TARANTO – The dramatic and endless dispute over the former ILVA steelworks in Taranto is back at the heart of political conflict. In a vitriolic post on his social media channels, Carlo Calenda, leader of Azione and former Minister for Economic Development, launched a fierce attack on the political, judicial and local handling of the Puglia steel plant’s affairs in recent years.

The politician pointed the finger at a range of institutional and local actors, whom he holds responsible for the plant’s production paralysis.

Calenda’s remarks: “They sank the South’s largest plant”

In his intervention, Calenda summed up in a few scathing lines what he sees as the failure of Italian industrial and institutional policy on the Taranto dossier:

“The judiciary, the Conte 2 government, Emiliano, Urso, various mayors and associations have all done their utmost to close Europe’s largest steelworks and the biggest industrial investment in the Mezzogiorno.” — Carlo Calenda, Leader of Azione

Targets of the Azione leader: from the judiciary to governments

Calenda’s stance directly hits the key stages that have marked the complex saga of the former ILVA:

The role of the judiciary and mayors : Repeated judicial seizures and appeals brought by municipal administrations and environmental associations.

: Repeated judicial seizures and appeals brought by municipal administrations and environmental associations. Governments (Conte II and MIMIT) : Strategic choices made by the executive led by Giuseppe Conte with Invitalia’s involvement, through to the current management by the Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso.

: Strategic choices made by the executive led by Giuseppe Conte with Invitalia’s involvement, through to the current management by the Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso. The Puglia region: The political line taken by Governor Michele Emiliano, long critical of the decarbonisation methods and the plant’s health impact.

A head-on attack that turns the spotlight back on the future of steel in Italy and the fate of thousands of workers and the supply chain in the Taranto area.