Bosnia tragedy: Tajani on government grief, “heartbroken for armed forces, ambassador at crash site”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME / SARAJEVO – Italian institutions have expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the armed forces and the families of the victims after the tragedy involving a military CH-47 helicopter that crashed in the afternoon in the Brčko region of Bosnia-Herzegovina during the international Eufor Althea mission.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, issued an official message on social media expressing the anguish of the government and the entire country.

The Deputy Prime Minister Tajani’s message

The head of the Farnesina underlined the immediate support activated by Italian diplomatic structures in Sarajevo:

“Deeply heartbroken, I stand with our armed forces after the tragedy in Bosnia. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. A terrible disaster that breaks the heart of every Italian. The Italian Ambassador to Sarajevo is already on his way to Brčko, the site of the incident. The Foreign Ministry will provide all necessary support. A prayer for our fallen and our wounded in the line of duty.” — Antonio Tajani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Prime Minister Meloni’s grief and Farnesina support

Joining the Deputy Prime Minister’s message was a comment from the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, who called the crash “a cause of deep sorrow”, offering heartfelt thoughts to the troops engaged in the mission for peace and stability in the Western Balkans.

The Italian Embassy in Sarajevo has activated emergency units and is in constant contact with the Eufor command and the local health authorities at Brčko hospital to monitor the condition of the injured and assist with identification operations.