Siviglia elected president of the development and legality consortium

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO – Unity of purpose and institutional continuity in the fight against organised crime. The assembly of mayors of the development and legality consortium has unanimously elected Giuseppe Siviglia, mayor of San Giuseppe Jato, to lead the inter-municipal body.

The election ceremony took place at the Prefecture of Palermo, an institution that has always been a point of reference and support for the activities of the body, which brings together nine municipalities in the province: Altofonte, Camporeale, Corleone, Monreale, Partinico, Piana degli Albanesi, Roccamena, San Cipirello and San Giuseppe Jato.

Twenty-five years of management and social reuse

For a quarter of a century, the consortium has been a benchmark in reclaiming assets seized from the mafia, combining the allocation of assets for social purposes with the promotion of a culture of legality among young people, in schools and universities.

For the newly elected president Giuseppe Siviglia, this is his third term leading the organisation, of which he was one of the promoters at its inception:

“I thank my fellow mayors for the trust they have shown me, the outgoing president Alberto Arcidiacono and the prefect Massimo Mariani. We founded this organisation 25 years ago in an extremely difficult historical period, allocating land to Libera cooperatives. Ours was the first consortium of this kind in Italy, becoming a national reference model thanks to our constant collaboration with the judiciary.”

The objectives of the new term

The programme for the new presidency aims to further strengthen the body’s presence in the area, leveraging its institutional authority and cohesion among the various local administrations.