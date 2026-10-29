Castelli: “Sud chiama Nord opens a new phase. With Sindaci d’Italia we are building a national project rooted in the territories”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME – The national convention “L’Italia dei Territori” is now addressing the programme and organisational decisions of the federation formed by Sud chiama Nord and Sindaci d’Italia. During the second day of the Rome assembly, the President of the Sicilian Region Laura Castelli outlined the achievements of the shared political path over the past four years with Cateno De Luca, and set out the guidelines for a project intended to broaden its national reach.

In her speech, Castelli emphasised the movement’s evolution, which began with the Sicilian administrative experience and has since developed through a widespread network of local administrators and territorial coordinators.

The agreement with De Luca and Sicily’s central role

Reviewing the political steps taken since 2022, the President described the group’s growth as a “planned miracle, where nothing was left to chance”, reiterating that Sicily remains the ideal and political pivot of the federation’s entire action:

“After speaking again with Cateno De Luca in 2022, I chose not to stop doing politics, but to try to give back what I had received. I could not have made a better life choice. As Cateno says when someone asks if he wants to go to Rome to be a minister: ‘No, I have a dream: I want to be President of the Sicilian Region.’ That is the dream we all share.”

The pact with Sindaci d’Italia and the debate on reforms

Explaining the reasons behind the convergence with the Sindaci d’Italia network, Castelli highlighted the intention to build a long-term political proposal, rejecting electoral shortcuts and opening a dialogue with local administrators of all political backgrounds:

“We could have chosen an easier path to achieve an immediate and decent result in the national elections, but we opted for a different route because we are not playing games. We must move forward without fear of continuing to grow and engaging with men and women who have been in local government for years, of every political stripe. These will be important months, but I know we will go beyond the goal we have set ourselves. This is not about numbers; it is about reforms and results for citizens, businesses and local communities.”

During her address, Castelli thanked the mayor of Messina, Federico Basile, recalling her experience in the city’s government across the Strait, where she served as deputy mayor.

Awaiting the closing session with Meloni and Crosetto

The three-day Rome event is approaching its closing session, focusing on organisational appointments and the federation’s electoral prospects.

The final proceedings will feature the participation and speeches of the Defence Minister Guido Crosetto and the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The concluding day will also see the official announcement of the single spokesperson and the unveiling of the new logo for the list under which the federation will contest the next political elections.