Aci Catena: flat engulfed in flames

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The Fire Brigade from the Catania provincial command intervened this morning for a fire that broke out on the second floor of a five-storey building at 18 via Leonardi, Aci Catena (CT).

On arrival, they rescued and evacuated the people present, extinguished the fire and secured several gas cylinders.

Two people were taken into the care of the 118 emergency medical service after inhaling smoke.

A water tender and a turntable ladder were dispatched from the central station to provide support.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In addition to the Fire Brigade, Carabinieri and Municipal Police personnel were also on the scene.