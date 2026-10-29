ISAB Nord fire: emergency over

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The mayor of Priolo Gargallo, Pippo Gianni, has informed the press that the emergency triggered by this afternoon’s fire at the ISAB Nord plant, which affected the SG13 unit, can now be considered over and there are currently no risks to the public.

From the very first stages of the incident, the Municipal Civil Protection Office promptly activated the National Fire Brigade and ARPA Sicily, while also notifying the Prefecture of Syracuse, the Regional Civil Protection Department, the police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office to ensure the necessary institutional coordination and continuous monitoring of the situation.

At the same time, the Municipal Police command went to the scene to carry out the required procedures, working in liaison with the Fire Brigade, ARPA and the other agencies present.

Mayor Pippo Gianni personally followed the situation’s development in close coordination with the relevant offices, maintaining a constant flow of information with the competent authorities to guarantee the utmost protection for the public and the area.

Thanks go to the Fire Brigade, the municipal Civil Protection, the Municipal Police, ARPA staff, the police and all the agencies involved for the professionalism and promptness shown in handling the incident.

The municipal administration will continue to monitor the technical investigations and checks under way by the competent authorities, ensuring the public full transparency and information.