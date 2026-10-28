Politics and health: Mattarella warns of anti-vax drift as article 8 reignites debate over struck-off doctors

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ROME – Strong political tensions are flaring over healthcare reform and the management of medical staff. The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella has clearly condemned the spread of irrational beliefs and anti-scientific theories in the country, just as parliamentary debate reopens the clash over Covid-era measures.

The head of state’s intervention – delivered during the Quirinale ceremony for Research Day – carries considerable political weight in light of events in the Chamber of Deputies, where the controversial article 8 of the healthcare professions bill was approved.

The Quirinale’s words: “irrational beliefs and destructive fake news”

In a speech focused on defending science and the international cooperation that enabled vaccine development, President Mattarella condemned the impact of ideological prejudice:

“Irrational beliefs and destructive fake news are spreading, trapping parts of the population – small though they may be – in fear through prejudiced and bewildering opposition. Research calls for a common effort, for collaboration between different countries. We saw this during the fight against the Covid epidemic, when a global network swiftly provided widespread protection and accelerated the weakening of the virus.”

Clash over article 8 and possible Senate deadlock

The provision passed in the lower house introduces an extraordinary procedure to allow healthcare professionals struck off during the pandemic for refusing vaccination to be readmitted to their professional registers. The text secured approval thanks partly to support from the anti-vaccine faction in the Chamber, but its passage through the Senate looks set to be stormy.

The governing majority now risks splitting: Forza Italia has expressed open discomfort with the measure, announcing its intention to scrap or radically amend it in the upper house.

“The provision passed by the Chamber, which introduces an extraordinary procedure to readmit to the registers healthcare professionals struck off during the Covid years, does not convince us and cannot remain as it is. In the Senate it is our intention to work to change it. I want to be clear, because on issues of this delicacy ambiguity helps no one.” — Stefania Craxi, group leader of Forza Italia in the Senate

Mattarella’s appeal and the coalition’s internal split now risk derailing the healthcare reform bill for good before it can reach the Quirinale for final signature.