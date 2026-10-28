Syracuse, clash in the centre-right as Cannata challenges Vinciullo and Carta: “Stop the excuses: vote no confidence in Italia or admit you back him”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – The rift within Syracuse’s centre-right has taken a new and heated turn. Hours after a statement by Grande Sicilia’s provincial commissioner, Vincenzo Vinciullo, came the counter-reply from Fratelli d’Italia’s national MP, Luca Cannata, who called out both Vinciullo and the regional MP Giuseppe Carta.

Cannata rejected accusations of “threats” and “dominance” levelled against him, placing the political stance towards Syracuse’s mayor, Francesco Italia, at the centre of the debate.

“Stop the excuses and personal attacks: will you vote no confidence in Italia?”

The FdI MP urged his allies to end the ambiguity and openly declare their intentions on whether the first citizen should remain at the helm of Palazzo Vermexio:

“Vinciullo keeps calling “threats” the questions he does not want to answer. No one is forcing him to do anything: we are simply asking him to tell the public whether Grande Sicilia MPA will vote no confidence in Italia or continue to prop him up. It is a straightforward question, yet all he offers in reply are personal attacks. Clearly, answering costs him more than insulting. For years Vinciullo attacked Italia, describing his administration as a failure. Now he scrambles to justify those who support it. What has changed? Has he gone from opponent to political defender of the very administration he once criticised?”

The jab at defections and the Porto executive role

Cannata then scrutinised the recent departures from the Fratelli d’Italia group, rebutting the charge of having “devastated” the party and citing specific cases of switches to the governing majority:

“Vinciullo forgets to mention where some of those elected officials ended up and what positions they secured. The most recent example is Giovanna Porto: elected with Fratelli d’Italia votes, she moved to MPA and was then appointed member of the municipal executive in the Italia administration. From opposition to an executive post: this is the path Vinciullo ought to explain before lecturing anyone. Do not confuse the mandate won at the ballot box with the subsequent shifts of the elected. Then they come to us talking about seats and consistency. Have at least the decency to spare us the sermon.”

Cannata’s challenge to Carta and Vinciullo on appointments

In closing his statement, the FdI MP issued a public challenge to the leaders of the opposing alliance, asserting his firmness on institutional appointments and drawing a clear line for future coalitions:

“On posts, clarity must be absolute: Carta proposed appointments and names to me that I rejected. There are people who can confirm this. I publicly challenge him and Vinciullo to deny it. Carta and Vinciullo continue to back Italia and must take full political responsibility for this administration’s failures. We are working to build an alternative and we will not form alliances with anyone who continues to support Italia. Have the courage to tell the people of Syracuse what your choice is.”

Key phrases

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Tags

Luca Cannata, Vincenzo Vinciullo, Giuseppe Carta, Fratelli d’Italia, Grande Sicilia, MPA, Francesco Italia, Syracuse, Syracuse politics, Sicilia Da Vivere