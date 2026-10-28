Parco Iblei: Auteri after Rome call, “We explained why we say no. Omissions gravely damaging”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – A tough and detailed intervention to take stock of the complex affair of the Iblei Park and the economic and environmental future of the provinces of Syracuse, Ragusa and Catania. In a video posted on his Facebook page, Carlo Auteri, member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly, disclosed the details of the recent video conference with Rome’s top officials and institutions.

Auteri stressed that the meeting had served to reconstruct in detail the administrative steps and the alleged irregularities committed by some sectors of the public administration.

“Omissions and silences: the Park would have condemned the territory to economic death”

During the live stream, the MP reiterated that he had submitted formal reports and complaints for dereliction of duty against various responsible bodies, including ISPRA and the relevant regional departments:

“I finished a quarter of an hour ago the call with Rome to explain everything that has happened in recent months and how our territories have been treated. I set out how some public employees have not done their duty, by failing to send the necessary documentation and failing to certify the real environmental situation in the province of Syracuse. In the video call I explained in detail the reasons for our ‘NO’ to this park. Those with responsibilities must take the blame for creating this hardship: the deafening silence on this affair and the failure to expose the mess that has been made would have doomed the province of Syracuse to economic death. Today I was heard again, with all the documents already submitted to the Environment Minister.”

The action with national parties and the attack on “keyboard lions”

Auteri claimed the effectiveness of the political action carried out within a nationally oriented party such as the Lega Nazionale Federale, which he said was capable of immediately giving voice to the demands of peripheral territories at the ministries in the capital.

The MP then had extremely harsh words for the attacks and derogatory comments he had received on social platforms in recent hours: