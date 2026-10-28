Salvini attacks after Youssef Zikher’s release: “A baffling decision. Who will pay if there are more incidents?”

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ROME – The political and judicial storm sparked by the Milan Court’s decision not to uphold pre-trial detention in prison for Youssef Zikher, accused by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of inciting demonstrations that escalated into serious unrest and destruction in the Lombard capital, shows no sign of abating.

After Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s intervention, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini has now weighed in with a scathing attack, posting a video rant on his official X channels.

Salvini’s broadside: “Extremely serious offences with terrorist intent”

In his remarks, the League leader questions the judge’s decision to release the man under investigation despite the extremely serious charges brought by investigators:

“Youssef Zikher, an Italian citizen, sent home even though the Public Prosecutor’s Office had jailed him on very serious charges: incitement to commit crime with the aggravating factor of terrorist intent. Yet today a judge said: ‘Go, you are not dangerous enough to stay in prison.’”

Youssef Siher, accusato di istigazione a delinquere con finalità terroristica, torna a casa: per una giudice non è abbastanza pericoloso da restare in carcere. E se alle prossime manifestazioni ci saranno nuove violenze e danni, CHI PAGHERÀ? La giudice? Youssef? https://t.co/WuBIDQy4Wj — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) October 28, 2026

Controversy over the judge and questions on public safety

Salvini then turns the spotlight on the judge’s past public commitments, signing the decree, and asks who will take direct responsibility if fresh street clashes erupt in the coming days:

“Moreover, this is a judge who only last year signed an appeal by ‘Lawyers for Gaza’. A question for the judge and for Youssef: if in the coming days there is more violence, more incidents and more damage at demonstrations in Milan and across Italy, who will pay? Will you pay, Your Honour? Will you pay, Mr Zikher?”

The Deputy Prime Minister’s statements further raise the temperature in the ongoing institutional clash between the Government and parts of the judiciary over the management of public demonstrations and the individuals deemed responsible for the recent urban violence.