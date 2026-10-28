“Magically Halloween” in Priolo Gargallo: two days of play, imagination and inclusion for the youngest

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PRIOLO GARGALLO (SR) – Two days entirely dedicated to play, socialising and barrier‑free creativity. On Friday 30 and Saturday 31 October, from 4pm, Sala Voilà on via Pentapoli in Priolo Gargallo will open its doors to the initiative “Magically Halloween – I dress up, play, create and have fun!”, a social and recreational project for all children and their families.

The event was strongly supported by the mayor Pippo Gianni and by the member of the municipal executive responsible for social policy Gipi Marullo, in collaboration with the association RIMBALZIAMO APS, with the aim of giving every child in the community a completely free opportunity to meet.

The “Magic Wardrobe”: inclusion and the right to play

At the heart of the event will be the “Magic Wardrobe”, a special area set up with costumes, masks and accessories available to everyone. Children will be free to choose how to dress and transform into their favourite characters. Particular attention has been paid to families who do not have a costume, ensuring every participant can fully enjoy the festive spirit.

“With ‘Magically Halloween’, a celebration much loved by the youngest becomes a concrete opportunity to promote the right to play, strengthen community ties and provide real support to families in our area.”

The programme of activities and useful information

The packed schedule over the two days includes:

Entertainment and fun: group games, music and themed mascots;

group games, music and themed mascots; Creative workshops: spaces dedicated to imagination and craft;

spaces dedicated to imagination and craft; Sharing moments: a typical autumn snack offered to participants.