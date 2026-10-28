Solarino: turning point in the majority as “Orizzonte Solarino” group forms to back mayor Spada

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SOLARINO (SR) – A political and strategic move to overcome internal divisions, shore up the governing coalition and respond firmly to recent institutional attacks. The council groups Idea-PD and Civica have announced they are giving up their respective group names in the Municipal Council to create a single political entity: the “Orizzonte Solarino” group.

The announcement came in a joint statement from the group leaders Marco Torcasso (Idea-PD) and Giuseppe D’Aquino (Civica), who strongly reject attempts to delegitimise the work of the municipal executive and the mayor, Tiziano Spada.

Stop the attacks: “Solarino must not be a battleground”

The two political figures expressed deep concern about the climate of tension that risks damaging the town’s image and the daily work carried out, often by unpaid volunteers:

“Idea-PD and Civica strongly reject the attempt to discredit the administration’s work, calling into question its ability to manage public resources and the commitment of those who work in the interests of our community. Political differences, however deep, cannot turn into attacks that end up damaging our town’s image. Solarino deserves respect and must not become a battleground for issues that have nothing to do with the needs of its citizens.”

Torcasso and D’Aquino also noted the recent statements by the president of the City Council, welcoming the willingness to continue along the path of the shared administrative project.

Appeal to the majority: “One group for the future of the town”

The creation of “Orizzonte Solarino” is intended to be the cornerstone around which to reorganise the entire governing coalition, with the proposal that the municipal executive itself should directly reflect this new political unity.

Hence the explicit request addressed to all other majority forces in the town council: