Clash in the centre-right in Syracuse as Vinciullo hits back at Cannata: “Enough with the threats and arrogance, no one fears him”

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SYRACUSE – A fresh and fierce outbreak of infighting has erupted within the centre-right in the province of Syracuse. The provincial coordinator of the political movement Grande Sicilia, Vincenzo Vinciullo, has firmly hit back at recent statements by the national MP for Fratelli d’Italia, Luca Cannata, urging him to drop his peremptory tone and work for the coalition’s cohesion.

According to Vinciullo, the national MP is treating his role as a unilateral mandate rather than acting as a unifying figure for the various political forces in the area.

“No lessons from someone who once backed the Five Star Movement”

The Grande Sicilia coordinator rejects the accusations of political inconsistency and power-grabbing, in turn levelling serious criticism at the FdI MP:

“MP Cannata seems to forget that he was elected to parliament with votes from the entire centre-right, yet he behaves as if his mandate were a unilateral investiture. Instead of working to strengthen unity, he keeps fuelling disputes and creating tension. We will not take lessons in consistency from someone who in the past urged people to vote for the Five Star Movement rather than the centre-right candidate. We, on the other hand, have always supported the coalition. We will not take lessons from someone who talks about seats while pointing the finger at others, yet in party meetings does nothing but stake claims to positions.”

The obsession with mayor Italia and the Aretusa Acque issue

Continuing his political analysis, Vinciullo identifies the reasons for his ally’s unease as Grande Sicilia’s strong local presence and Fratelli d’Italia’s limited representation on Syracuse Municipality:

“MP Cannata is obsessed with Grande Sicilia’s massive presence in the province. The motion of no confidence against mayor Francesco Italia has become a political obsession for him, as has the Aretusa Acque affair. Perhaps because Fratelli d’Italia in Syracuse has failed to influence administrative decisions, given its limited representation on the council. The paradox is that, with this attitude, Cannata risks strengthening Francesco Italia, because no one is prepared to submit to his threats, ultimatums or impositions.”

“Party devastated by high-profile departures: self-criticism is needed”

In concluding his statement, the provincial leader of Grande Sicilia reviews the string of departures that has hit Fratelli d’Italia locally in recent times, attributing direct responsibility to Cannata’s management: