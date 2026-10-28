Commemoration of the Departed in Priolo: transport service for the elderly and people with disabilities

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO (SR) – Practical help for the most vulnerable citizens to ensure everyone can pay their respects to their departed loved ones. For the Commemoration of the Departed, the municipal authority of Priolo Gargallo – driven by the member of the municipal executive responsible for social policy and in close cooperation with the Misericordie of Priolo Gargallo and Floridia – has arranged an extraordinary assisted transport service for non-self-sufficient elderly people and people with disabilities.

The initiative will run on Sunday 1 and Monday 2 November, from 9.30am to noon.

New vehicles and the “Scoiattolo” device to overcome barriers

To provide the service, the Municipality will use the new suitable vehicles recently purchased. These will be joined by the “Scoiattolo”, a highly specialised stair-climbing device designed to make it easier for citizens with significant mobility difficulties to move around, enabling them to overcome physical obstacles even if they live on upper floors of buildings without lifts.

Statements by mayor Gianni and member of the municipal executive Marullo

The initiative is part of the wide-ranging inclusion and social support programme promoted by the municipal executive:

“This is a service designed to overcome mobility obstacles and enable everyone to experience an important moment of reflection. The initiative demonstrates our attention to the most vulnerable people and our commitment to promoting autonomy, accessibility and participation, so that no one is deprived of the opportunity to pay their respects to the departed. We thank the Misericordie of Priolo and Floridia for their valuable cooperation.” — Pippo Gianni, mayor of Priolo Gargallo