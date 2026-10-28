Fire at ISAB Nord refinery in Priolo: emergency over, no risk to the public

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO (SR) – A tense afternoon at the Priolo Gargallo industrial estate after a fire broke out at the ISAB Nord plant. The flames specifically affected the department known as SG13.

Mayor of Priolo Gargallo Pippo Gianni promptly announced that the alarm had been lifted, confirming that the emergency was officially over and that there was no danger or risk to public health.

Safety protocols and institutional coordination activated

From the very first moments of the incident, the Municipal Civil Protection Office activated the National Fire Brigade and ARPA Sicilia technicians to carry out the necessary environmental measurements.

In line with safety protocols, the Syracuse Prefecture, the Regional Civil Protection Department, the police, and the Public Prosecutor’s Office were immediately informed to ensure constant monitoring and coordinated action. The Municipal Police command also attended the scene to perform the required surveys.

Mayor Gianni praises the emergency services

The mayor personally followed the unfolding events, staying in constant contact with municipal offices and the control authorities to guarantee the full safety of the area: