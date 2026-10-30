Sicily’s GDP up 9.3% in five years: the Region records Italy’s highest growth

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO – A significant economic leap that places Sicily at the top of national development rankings. Between 2019 and 2024, the gross domestic product (GDP) of the Region of Sicily grew by 9.3% in real terms, well above the Italian average of 5.8%.

The positive balance was outlined by the President of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, speaking at the Act Tank Sicily Forum, an event organised by The European House – Ambrosetti at Castello Utveggio in Palermo.

Record growth and jobs boost

The data analysed confirms the expansionary trend of the island’s economy. In 2024 alone, the Region’s real GDP growth stood at 1.8%, the highest positive change recorded among all Italian regions.

Encouraging figures also come from the labour market: between 2019 and 2025, the employment rate for the 15–64 age group recorded an increase of 14.9%.

“The results place Sicily among the leading regions in the country for economic growth. A fundamental boost has come from planning and the efficient spending of development funds.” — Renato Schifani, President of the Sicilian Region

EU funds, ZES and public finances: the drivers of development

During his speech, the President recalled the approval by the regional executive of the 2025 financial statement, which closes with an administration result of €7.36 billion, alongside the recent certification of the 2024 financial statement by the Court of Auditors.

The main drivers of the contributory recovery have been:

ERDF Programme 2021–2027 : Regional resources mobilised amounting to approximately €5.7 billion .

: Regional resources mobilised amounting to approximately . Development and Cohesion Fund (FSC) : Sicily ranks first in Italy for progress in commitments and payments made.

: Sicily ranks first in Italy for progress in commitments and payments made. Single ZES and Regional Super ZES: 187 single authorisations unlocked, linked to around €1.6 billion in private investment across the region.

The information note also previews developments on public recruitment (green light for new hires and vertical promotions in the Region), water management at the Villarosa dam, the energy transition and Sicily’s presence at major international events such as the 2026 Festival of the Regions and Expo Belgrade 2027.