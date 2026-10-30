Serie A1 water polo, Ortigia return to Caldarella for home clash with Chiavari

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SYRACUSE – Nearly a month after their home debut, Circolo Nautico Ortigia are set to welcome back their fans. Tomorrow afternoon, Saturday 31 October 2026, at 3pm, the Paolo Caldarella pool will host the clash with newly promoted Chiavari in the fifth matchday of the men’s Serie A1 water polo championship.

The two teams meet separated by just one point in the table, with the green-and-whites on six points and with one game in hand. Morale is high after last weekend’s away wins: Ortigia won at Roma Vis Nova, while the Ligurians beat Canottieri Napoli.

The match’s pitfalls and coach Koljanin’s words

The Ligurian side arrive in Syracuse with a well-drilled team and top-class individuals with international experience, led by players of the calibre of Pietro Figlioli, as well as Guidi, Ravina, Fracas and Kadar. For Hrvoje Koljanin’s young side it will be vital to tighten the defence, contain the long-range shooters and keep their composure for all four quarters.

On the eve of the match, the Croatian coach analysed the game as follows:

“We are preparing for the match in the same way we prepare for any other game, working as always. Chiavari are having an excellent start to the season; they are a first-rate opponent made up of highly experienced, top-level players. For us it will be an excellent test.”

Emphasising the team’s growth targets, Koljanin added:

“The most important things are consistency in training and the ability to put into practice in matches everything we have worked on. When you are strong physically and mentally it becomes easier to get a positive result, and in this the team still has plenty of room for improvement.”

Snel: “We want to repeat the feat in front of our fans”

Also sounding the charge in the green-and-white camp is Dutch defender Marnick Snel, who scored the decisive goal in last week’s trip to Rome:

“We can’t wait for the match. It will be a tough game because they are strong and have great players, but we know what we have to do: focus on ourselves and keep growing as a team. Against Vis Nova we showed character; if we follow the tactical plan we have prepared for tomorrow, we can get an excellent result in front of our fans.”

The match will be broadcast live on Ortigia’s official YouTube channel.