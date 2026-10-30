Syracuse: municipal council called for Thursday 5 November, with two off-balance debts on the agenda

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – The municipal council of Syracuse is to meet again. The president of the city council, Alessandro Di Mauro, has formally called the session for next Thursday, 5 November 2026.

The agenda includes discussion and a vote on two separate proposals to recognise off-balance debts.

The two proposals under discussion

These are sums the municipal authority must pay following the conclusion of administrative and legal proceedings:

Debt to the provincial health authority (ASP): the first proposal concerns payment of sums owed to the ASP of Syracuse for activities and services carried out at the municipal fish market between 1999 and 2004. The total amount to be recognised, settled after a long and complex legal dispute, is €76,100, a figure that includes all ancillary costs and legal fees. Dispute with a former employee: the second off-balance debt relates to the settlement of an employment dispute brought by a former employee of the municipality of Syracuse. The claim concerns payment for unused holiday that was not paid at the end of the employment relationship. In this case, the amount to be paid is just under €8,000.

Financial cover secured

For both proposals, the municipality’s finance offices have already identified the necessary funding. The sums to be paid will be taken from the spending chapters specifically earmarked for “disputes and debts”, already included and provided for in the local authority’s current budget.