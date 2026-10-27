Avola: weapons and drugs, 48-year-old arrested

Follow us and help us grow

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Officers from the National Police (Polizia di Stato) serving at Noto police station have arrested a 48-year-old French national for the offences of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, cultivation and possession of drugs.

In particular, officers from Noto intervened at a house on land in the Municipality of Avola and carried out a house search that enabled them to find and seize a large quantity of drugs from the 48-year-old.

In the course of the operation, a total of 3.5 kilograms of marijuana and 16 Indian hemp plants still in the ground were seized.

In addition, a calibre 12 carbine with silencer and optical sight, a pump-action shotgun and related ammunition, in good condition with functioning firing and percussion mechanisms, a pistol with some rusted parts and related ammunition, also with functioning firing and percussion mechanisms, and further ammunition of various calibres totalling 109 rounds were found and seized.

At the end of the legal formalities and on the orders of the competent judicial authority, the arrested man was placed under house arrest.