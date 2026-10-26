Christian Democracy: Sicily takes centre stage at the 21st national congress with Enea as deputy secretary

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ROME – The 21st National Congress of Christian Democracy has concluded in Rome, marking a turning point for the Shield of Christ party and placing Sicily at the heart of its political leadership. The congress renewed the top positions on the National Council and assigned the Sicilian delegation key roles in politics, organisation and oversight.

Leading the secretariat as Deputy National Secretary is Giuseppe (Pippo) Enea, who will be joined by Anna Maria Aiello as National Deputy Secretary.

National leadership and role assignments

The Sicilian presence in the top bodies is strengthened by the appointment of Matilde Falcone and Domenico Scilipoti Isgrò as Vice Presidents of the National Council.

On the operational and managerial side, the National Organisational Secretariat has been entrusted to Giuseppe Di Mulo, while the party’s administrative management will be led by Maurilio Guccione. The Sicilian presence is also confirmed in statutory and oversight bodies: Nunzio Spanò joins the National Board of Auditors and Ali Listi Maman the National Statutory Guarantee Commission.

Notable recognition goes to the Mount Etna area, particularly the community of Bronte, which sees Giuseppe Di Mulo (former city coordinator) and Nunzio Spanò (for ethical code oversight) enter the national stage.

The Sicilian team on the National Council

The large Sicilian delegation within the new National Council comprises 15 members:

Giuseppe Enea

Salvatore Giuffrida

Giuseppe Di Mulo

Antonino Costanzo N.

Antonino Luigi Saitta

Romj Cocitti

Milena Salerno

Sebastiano Mandolfo

Anna Maria Aiello

Matilde Falcone

Ali Listi Maman

Maurilio Guccione

Giuseppina Zarcone

Agostino Vitale

Domenico Scilipoti Isgrò

This outcome follows the reorganisation work carried out across Sicily in recent months by Salvo Giuffrida, the party’s regional commissioner, who has also been confirmed on the National Council.

Pippo Enea’s statements

On the sidelines of the congress, the newly appointed Deputy Secretary Pippo Enea outlined the programme for the new phase:

“We remain open to collaboration with any activist who identifies with the principles of Christian Democracy. We demand nothing: we only ask to serve the people of Sicily for the common good and wellbeing. In politics, one must not act on emotion, let alone operate with resentment. Today, Sicily has brought a team of proactive and constructive people to the national level, ready to work for the common good.”

The congress reaffirmed Christian Democracy’s position as a centrist, independent and popular force, with the priority goal of launching initiatives on the ground focused on the economic development of the Mezzogiorno and support for younger generations.