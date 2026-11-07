Di Mare: “A long-term project for the area”. Sammartino and Auteri: “A reinforcement of quality”

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SYRACUSE – This morning saw the official press conference marking the entry of Augusta’s mayor, Giuseppe Di Mare, into the ranks of the Lega. A significant political move that strengthens the Carroccio’s presence in the province of Syracuse, attended by the party’s regional and local leaders.

Di Mare himself broke the ice, wanting to dispel any purely tactical interpretations and framing his membership as part of a forward-looking vision for public administration:

“This is not a move tied to electoral challenges. Over the past few months, Sammartino and I have been courting each other quite regularly, and I felt the time was ripe. I will be putting my experience to use, continuing to improve the quality of life for citizens and to highlight models of good administration in our Sicily.”

Reactions from the Lega leadership: Sammartino and Auteri seal the deal

Luca Sammartino expressed deep appreciation for Augusta’s mayor joining, stressing the strategic value of the choice for the province of Syracuse:

“My connection with this province goes back a long way. Today, with Giuseppe, we are continuing a path we began months ago. Our party is strengthening not just in numbers, but above all in quality. Valuing mayors means implementing territorial policies that truly listen to communities.”

Carlo Auteri closed the round of institutional statements, highlighting the impact of Di Mare’s entry on the party’s balance and growth in the Syracuse area:

“Peppe Di Mare’s joining shows the desire and respect for our province to grow and represent itself at its best. Di Mare is absolute proof that this party backs people who work every day for the area. He has revived Augusta and is a guarantee of good administration: we are happy and honoured to have him on our team.”

Today’s event thus marks a crucial step in the Lega’s territorial roots, focusing on the central role of local administrators as a key driver of development for the entire region.