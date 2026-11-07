ANCI Sicily at the ARS: the battle against cuts to the Municipal Solidarity Fund begins

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO – How much do the criteria for distributing state resources to municipalities affect the fundamental rights of citizens and the essential services provided locally? It is around this crucial issue that the association of Italian municipalities (ANCI) Sicily, together with a broad representation of the island’s municipalities, has decided to launch a determined political, institutional and legal action to dismantle the mechanisms of the Municipal Solidarity Fund (FSC) and finally move beyond the principle of historic spending.

The initiative, described by the association’s board as “the most important autonomist battle of the last twenty years”, will be officially presented to the media at a press conference scheduled for Wednesday 11 November at 10am in the press room of the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS) in Palermo.

The dispute over the Municipal Solidarity Fund and citizens’ rights

At the heart of the claims by Sicily’s local authorities is the inequality generated by the current coefficients for distributing state funds, which penalise southern administrations compared with the rest of the country:

Moving beyond historic spending : The action taken aims to dismantle the criterion that allocates more resources to those who have spent more in the past, thereby perpetuating disparities in social services, infrastructure and citizen assistance.

: The action taken aims to dismantle the criterion that allocates more resources to those who have spent more in the past, thereby perpetuating disparities in social services, infrastructure and citizen assistance. Institutional round table and legal appeals: During the meeting with journalists, the details of the legal process and the institutional steps agreed by Sicily’s mayors will be outlined to achieve genuine equalisation based on standard needs and citizenship rights.

Wednesday’s meeting at the ARS will therefore set out the stages of a cross-party mobilisation that intends to involve the entire system of local authorities on the island to redefine financial relations between the state and municipalities.