Syracuse: shooting outside a nightlife venue

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Shots were fired in via Regina Margherita in Syracuse around 1.30am, when a man fired several gunshots outside a well-known nightlife venue popular with young people.

According to an initial reconstruction, the culprit, whose face was covered, arrived on a scooter and, after firing, quickly fled, disappearing without a trace.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, despite the area still being busy with weekend nightlife.

The Carabinieri of the Syracuse company are investigating the incident, working to reconstruct the events and the motive. They are also reviewing CCTV footage, which may help identify the shooter.