Crime, Italy, Sicily, Syracuse

Crash between car and van on the Syracuse–Catania motorway: four injured

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.

Leggi l’originale in italiano

CASSIBILE – Four people were injured, including a woman in a particularly serious condition, in a terrifying road accident that occurred in the late afternoon on the Syracuse–Catania motorway, precisely at the Cassibile junction.

For reasons currently under investigation by the Traffic Police in Syracuse, a van and a car collided violently. Due to the impact, the car – driven by a 67-year-old man – overturned on the carriageway.

Cut free from the wreckage: 41-year-old in critical condition

The worst affected in the crash was a passenger in the car, a 41-year-old woman, who suffered severe trauma and deep injuries to various parts of her body.

  • The Fire Brigade intervention: To free the injured who were trapped in the twisted wreckage of the overturned vehicle, an emergency team from the Fire Brigade in Syracuse had to be called in.
  • The other injured: The 67-year-old driver of the car, the third passenger in the vehicle and the van driver were also treated and taken to hospital.
  • Impact on traffic: Vehicular traffic on the motorway stretch affected by the accident was paralysed for a long time to allow the rescue operations, securing the vehicles and the required investigations.
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