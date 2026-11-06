Crash between car and van on the Syracuse–Catania motorway: four injured

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CASSIBILE – Four people were injured, including a woman in a particularly serious condition, in a terrifying road accident that occurred in the late afternoon on the Syracuse–Catania motorway, precisely at the Cassibile junction.

For reasons currently under investigation by the Traffic Police in Syracuse, a van and a car collided violently. Due to the impact, the car – driven by a 67-year-old man – overturned on the carriageway.

Cut free from the wreckage: 41-year-old in critical condition

The worst affected in the crash was a passenger in the car, a 41-year-old woman, who suffered severe trauma and deep injuries to various parts of her body.