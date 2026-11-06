Crash between car and van on the Syracuse–Catania motorway: four injured

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
CASSIBILE – Four people were injured, including a woman in a particularly serious condition, in a terrifying road accident that occurred in the late afternoon on the Syracuse–Catania motorway, precisely at the Cassibile junction.
For reasons currently under investigation by the Traffic Police in Syracuse, a van and a car collided violently. Due to the impact, the car – driven by a 67-year-old man – overturned on the carriageway.
Cut free from the wreckage: 41-year-old in critical condition
The worst affected in the crash was a passenger in the car, a 41-year-old woman, who suffered severe trauma and deep injuries to various parts of her body.
- The Fire Brigade intervention: To free the injured who were trapped in the twisted wreckage of the overturned vehicle, an emergency team from the Fire Brigade in Syracuse had to be called in.
- The other injured: The 67-year-old driver of the car, the third passenger in the vehicle and the van driver were also treated and taken to hospital.
- Impact on traffic: Vehicular traffic on the motorway stretch affected by the accident was paralysed for a long time to allow the rescue operations, securing the vehicles and the required investigations.