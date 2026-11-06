Sicily bribery probe: house arrest for Gaetano Armao over “disguised kickback system”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO – “An operational scheme that was not merely occasional nor necessarily dependent on a single, unrepeatable functional opportunity.” These were the grounds on which the preliminary investigations judge at the Palermo Court ordered house arrest for lawyer Gaetano Armao, former deputy president of the Region of Sicily and former member of the municipal executive responsible for the economy, and for his colleague Pierluigi Matta, both under investigation for corruption.

The judge’s decision partially grants the request made by the Palermo Public Prosecutor’s Office, which had sought remand in prison for the two professionals.

The judge’s reasoning on house arrest and the risk of repeat offending

In the custody order, the judge clarifies that the risk of repeat offending remains even after the end of their public offices and official roles:

“The end of certain roles removes the opportunities directly linked to their exercise, but does not necessarily neutralise a risk inferred from the repeatability of an operational scheme. House arrest reduces the ability to move and to engage externally, without imposing the total segregation of prison, which would be excessive compared with the current intensity of the need.”

The order also addresses the tangle of professional fees tied to procedures for photovoltaic plants. In the judge’s view, the fact that Matta carried out genuine professional work for the company C.V.A. Eos does not rule out the corrupt hypothesis: the legitimate assignment may also have been used as “a source and cover for the benefits later transferred to Armao”.

Wiretaps and cash deliveries: the money hidden in the pendulum clock

Investigations, conducted through surveillance and environmental wiretaps, documented a sequence of four cash deliveries between October 2025 and August 2026, coinciding with the crediting of invoices issued to C.V.A.:

6 October 2025 : Matta hands Armao a bundle of banknotes in a plastic bag taken from his jacket, specifying that the payment referred to the “August” instalment.

: Matta hands Armao a bundle of banknotes in a plastic bag taken from his jacket, specifying that the payment referred to the “August” instalment. 10 November 2025 : Delivery of a white envelope inside a car; to avoid verbal traceability, the reason (“September”) is communicated by writing it on a scrap of paper, which is then destroyed.

: Delivery of a white envelope inside a car; to avoid verbal traceability, the reason (“September”) is communicated by writing it on a scrap of paper, which is then destroyed. 9 February 2026 : After C.V.A. settled three overdue monthly payments, Armao retrieves the envelope hidden by Matta inside his coat and then conceals it in the case of a pendulum clock.

: After C.V.A. settled three overdue monthly payments, Armao retrieves the envelope hidden by Matta inside his coat and then conceals it in the case of a pendulum clock. 7 August 2026: Two envelopes containing €50 notes are handed over inside a folder.

Although the defence for those under investigation spoke of personal loans, repayments and fees for other agreed matters, the judge deemed the conduct “in no way compatible with occasional gifts or forms of help between friends”, confirming serious evidence of guilt for preferential treatment granted to the group’s environmental procedures.