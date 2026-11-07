Protest in Syracuse to reopen Casa Monteforte

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A campaign of awareness and social action, “Against violence, I am here – Not just on 25 November”, is gathering momentum in Syracuse. It was devised and promoted by the journalist Mascia Quadarella together with Samanta Ponzio, president of the WonderSammy ETS association, and carried out with the support of Silvia D’Arrigo, a long-standing advocate of the cause. The initiative has the backing of the Syracuse Municipal Women’s Council, alongside the main Third Sector associations, anti-violence centres, cultural and sports groups, trade bodies, unions, neighbourhood committees and political and social organisations. The campaign coincides with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and aims to focus attention on Casa Monteforte, the historic building in Ortigia (via Pompeo Picherali) bequeathed with a testamentary condition for the accommodation of elderly, lonely and vulnerable women, demanding that its original intended use as protected and communal housing be respected. “The impetus for this campaign came from a chance encounter with a dignified lady from Ortigia, with an authentic beauty that time and hardship had not managed to dim, but who was at the mercy of housing hardship, a problem shared by many women her age that was keeping her awake at night. Through her story, a light was shone on a reality too often left in the shadows,” said Mascia Quadarella, the campaign’s creator. Our battle – the journalist and co-organiser of the demonstration emphasised – absolutely does not want to divert attention from the femicides that continue to stain our country, nor from all the other extreme forms of abuse against women. Rather, it wants to add a fundamental piece to the public debate by highlighting another form of violence: an insidious, silent and invisible violence, born of institutional failings, that leaves scars on the soul. We are talking about elderly and vulnerable women who, after a lifetime of sacrifice and unrecognised care work, find themselves crushed by the high cost of living, soaring rents and social exclusion. Denying them access to a home and to protected spaces like Casa Monteforte – Mascia Quadarella concluded – means denying their autonomy and their dignity. Reopening it is an act of justice that cannot be delayed. “Through the daily activities and, above all, the listening work of the WonderSammy association,” explained the president, Samanta Ponzio, “we collect testimonies and identify needs that give us a concrete picture of the difficulties experienced by so many women, even in old age. Housing vulnerability, loneliness and the lack of adequate support networks are problems that require attention and solutions, not just sensitivity. It is also from this experience of listening that our commitment to Casa Monteforte arises: we believe that its original purpose can represent an important opportunity for protection, welcome and social inclusion. We are not just talking about a building, but about the possibility of restoring value to a place through a function of real use to the community. As the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women approaches, our thoughts will naturally also be with the women who were victims of femicide in 2026, whom we will remember with respect and participation. Our commitment wants to be a single path of protecting rights, freedom and female dignity, without distinctions of age or social condition. Because solidarity and responsibility towards women cannot be limited to a single day, but must translate into presence and concrete action throughout the year,” announced the event’s co-organiser. The appointment is set for Saturday 21 November 2026 at 6pm, with a gathering at the Temple of Apollo and a symbolic protest outside Casa Monteforte at via Pompeo Picherali. Participants are invited to attend with red LED candles and open red padlocks. “United to wipe out abuse,” Silvia D’Arrigo underlined, “and restore smiles to our defenceless grandmothers and to anyone who may find themselves in their position tomorrow.”