Syracuse: Di Mare joins Lega and is named provincial commissioner as alliance with Auteri eyes 2027 regional elections

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

AUGUSTA – The mayor of Augusta, Giuseppe Di Mare, has officially joined Lega Italia Federale in a move that reshapes the political balance in the province of Syracuse. At a meeting this morning, he was simultaneously appointed provincial commissioner of Lega, taking over the party’s local leadership.

The development, which follows Di Mare’s break with Fratelli d’Italia, restores the political alliance with the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Carlo Auteri and sets the party’s sights on long-term electoral goals, starting with the 2027 regional elections.

The regional leadership at the appointment announcement

The strategic importance of Di Mare’s entry into Lega and his immediate appointment as provincial leader was underlined by the presence of the party’s top regional and national figures:

Luca Sammartino , deputy president of the Region of Sicily;

, deputy president of the Region of Sicily; Senator Nino Germanà , the party’s regional secretary;

, the party’s regional secretary; MEP Raffaele Stancanelli.

By entrusting the provincial commissionership to Di Mare, the party aims to reorganise its presence across the towns of Syracuse, strengthening the link between local administrators and the representatives in the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS) and the European Parliament.