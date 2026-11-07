Di Mare joins Lega with Auteri: “A major addition that shows the party’s growth in the Syracuse area”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – A strategic addition that confirms the party’s vitality and its ability to attract administrators with deep local roots. With these words, Carlo Auteri, an MP in the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS), officially commented on the entry of Giuseppe Di Mare, mayor of Augusta and from today the provincial coordinator, into Lega in the province of Syracuse.

The agreement between Auteri and Di Mare re-establishes a solid political axis in the Syracuse area, projecting the leadership group towards the next electoral appointments and the reorganisation of the party’s local structure.

The statements of Carlo Auteri

The regional MP highlighted the value of the administrative path taken in recent years by the first citizen of Augusta, emphasising his overall vision for the entire provincial area:

“Today, Peppe Di Mare’s entry shows the desire and respect for our province to grow and represent it at its best. Di Mare is absolute proof that this party backs people who work every day for the area and commit themselves to their communities. He has shown great ability as mayor and a keen vision for the province, leading the revolution that in recent years has revived the city of Augusta. He represents an administrative guarantee, and for this reason we welcome his entry into our team with great joy and pride.”

Di Mare’s appointment at the head of the provincial Lega therefore aims to consolidate the network between local authorities and the ARS representation, marking a significant shift in the balance of Syracuse politics.