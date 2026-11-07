Priolo Gargallo: free mammograms on 19 and 20 November as cancer screening camper returns

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO – Two days entirely dedicated to cancer prevention for women’s health and the local population. On 19 and 20 November 2026, the mammography camper of the provincial health authority (ASP) of Syracuse will stop in Priolo Gargallo, parking outside the entrance to the health centre on via Mostringiano. The initiative will offer free mammograms to all women aged between 50 and 69.

The service is part of the promotional screening campaign run by the ASP in partnership with the Municipality of Priolo Gargallo to encourage early diagnosis of breast cancer.

Not just mammograms: cervical and bowel cancer screening

The mobile unit’s health services will be supplemented with additional free cancer prevention pathways provided under regional protocols:

Cervical cancer screening : women aged between 25 and 64 will be able to book a Pap test or HPV test.

: women aged between 25 and 64 will be able to book a Pap test or HPV test. Bowel cancer prevention: kits for faecal occult blood testing will be distributed, aimed at both men and women aged between 50 and 69.

Statements from the administration and how to book

“As an administration we have always supported, and will continue to support with conviction, prevention and awareness initiatives,” said mayor Pippo Gianni and member of the municipal executive Gipi Marullo. “Early diagnosis is a fundamental tool in the fight against cancer and must be accessible, timely and free for everyone. We thank the ASP of Syracuse for this important opportunity offered to our community.”

To keep waiting times down and avoid logistical issues, access to mammograms will be by appointment only, with two booking options: