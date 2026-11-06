Forza Italia Sicily, Minardo at Le Ciminiere: “An open party for real renewal, with housing and regeneration as priorities”

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CATANIA – “We are working to build a Forza Italia that is open, renewed and ready for change. This is not an end in itself, because Sicily will change only if there is a politics that talks less about itself and more about people’s problems.” With these words, Forza Italia’s regional commissioner in Sicily, Nino Minardo, opened his message to participants at the conference “Housing emergency: from the Housing Plan to the new building and construction code”, held at the Le Ciminiere complex in Catania.

The event, organised by national MP Giuseppe Castiglione – whom Minardo warmly thanked for the organisation –, brought together politicians, professional bodies and academics to discuss the island’s urban and social challenges.

The new political direction and dialogue with local areas

In his speech, the regional Forza Italia leader outlined the party’s strategic line for the upcoming political and administrative milestones:

Opening up to the outside : Minardo stressed the need for political forces to move beyond internal self-reference and establish structured dialogue with businesses, universities and sector experts.

: Minardo stressed the need for political forces to move beyond internal self-reference and establish structured dialogue with businesses, universities and sector experts. Regulatory simplification: Urban renewal requires streamlined rules to guarantee certainty on timelines for economic operators and local investors.

The challenge of the housing emergency

The central theme of the Catania summit was the urgent measures needed to support Sicily’s social and urban fabric: