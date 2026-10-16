Handball Serie A Gold, Albatro Siracusa faces the acid test: Merano arrives at PalaAcradina for matchday 7

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SIRACUSA, October 16, 2026 – After returning to winning ways in the last round, Teamnetwork Albatro Siracusa is preparing to return to its home court for a delicate challenge with the feel of a direct clash. On Saturday, October 17, with the starting whistle set for 4:30 p.m. at PalaAcradina, the blue-and-blue team will face Merano for the seventh matchday of the men’s Serie A Gold handball season.

Direct clash in the standings: numbers and substantial balance

The match promises to be particularly hard-fought and balanced:

Points at stake: Both teams are currently tied in the standings on 6 points , the result of an identical path consisting of three wins and three losses in the first six matches of the season.

Both teams are currently tied in the standings on , the result of an identical path consisting of three wins and three losses in the first six matches of the season. Goal difference: Albatro holds a very slight advantage in the overall goal difference (+3 compared to the South Tyrolean side), but the technical and economic characteristics of the two teams’ play differ significantly.

Albatro holds a very slight advantage in the overall goal difference (+3 compared to the South Tyrolean side), but the technical and economic characteristics of the two teams’ play differ significantly. The opponents’ form: Merano is coming off a home setback against Cologne, but has already demonstrated its worth by beating a big team like Fasano in the previous round.

Coach Mateo Garralda’s analysis: “We need maximum consistency”

Looking ahead to the contest, the Siracusa coach Mateo Garralda has urged the environment to maintain high concentration to build on the recent positive performances:

“Now we need to show consistency. Merano is a well-organized and difficult team to face for our style of play. They play well at speed, have a good defense that can change its setup quickly and are very dynamic. We will have to give our all to counter them and bring out the best of our playing characteristics.”

Useful info and live streaming

The match between Teamnetwork Albatro and Merano will be played on Saturday, October 17 at PalaAcradina, starting at 4:30 p.m. For fans who cannot be present in the stands, the live stream of the match will be available free of charge on the official platform PallamanoTV starting at 4:20 p.m.