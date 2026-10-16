Parco degli Iblei: Carlo Auteri Takes Legal Action, Files Complaint for Dereliction of Duty

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SYRACUSE, October 16, 2026 – The political and institutional battle against the establishment of the Parco degli Iblei officially reaches the courtrooms. Member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Carlo Auteri has announced the filing of a first complaint-report with the Prosecutor’s Office of Syracuse for alleged dereliction of duty.

The legal initiative directly involves three key institutions in the process of defining the park’s boundaries and management: the Sicilian Region’s Department of Territory and Environment, ISPRA (Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research), and the Sicilian Region’s Department of Energy, Water and Waste.

“Enough Talk: We Must Defend Agriculture and Businesses”

Explaining the reasons for turning to the judiciary, the regional lawmaker emphasizes that firm opposition to the protected area project, as currently conceived, requires concrete action to safeguard Syracuse’s economic fabric:

Action, not slogans: “My lawyer has confirmed that the complaint has been filed with the Prosecutor’s Office in Syracuse. This is a concrete step I had announced, and today it becomes reality. I do not intend to limit myself to political statements: when I believe there are responsibilities to be established, we turn to the competent authorities,” states Auteri.

“My lawyer has confirmed that the complaint has been filed with the Prosecutor’s Office in Syracuse. This is a concrete step I had announced, and today it becomes reality. I do not intend to limit myself to political statements: when I believe there are responsibilities to be established, we turn to the competent authorities,” states Auteri. Protecting the productive sector: At the heart of the deputy’s concerns are the potential strict constraints on a territory that thrives on agriculture, productive activities and investments: “We are talking about a province that deserves respect and transparency. We cannot accept that any omissions in procedures might compromise the future of citizens and businesses.”

Call to the Judiciary to Clarify Procedures

In line with his recent statements on other administrative fronts, Auteri specifies that it will be up to the magistrates to verify the regularity of the bureaucratic steps taken so far by the involved bodies: