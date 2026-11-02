Iranian media report five explosions on Qeshm island

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

On the evening of Monday 2 November, Iranian media reported five explosions on Qeshm island in the south of the country, noting that the intensity of the blasts suggested the attacks may have hit targets on the island.

The agency also reported that some residents saw two aircraft flying over the island’s airspace, though they were not identified and no further details on the reported explosions were provided.

The reports do not independently clarify the cause of the explosions, the locations hit or whether there were any casualties or damage.

Qeshm is a strategically important Iranian island located in the Strait of Hormuz, near the entrance to the Persian Gulf and close to major maritime trade routes. Its position has made it a focal point for military activity and tensions between Iran and the United States.

These latest reports come amid renewed military tensions, despite diplomatic efforts to end the eight-month conflict. Tehran and Washington continue to exchange messages via mediators, with Qatar playing a central role in attempts to reach an agreement. According to reports, a proposal under discussion involves reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the US naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Qeshm island has featured in previous reports of military activity during the conflict. On 30 October, Iranian media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had intercepted a drone near the island, while the Iranian state news agency reported explosions and possible air defence activity in the surrounding area. In a separate incident the same week, the US military denied Iranian claims that it had lost control of a drone.

The reports also emerge at a time when a new US military action is under discussion. According to US media, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged US president Donald Trump to consider another wave of attacks on Iran after the 3 November midterm elections; however, Trump did not commit to this.

At present, neither the United States nor Israel has commented on these latest developments. The cause of the explosions, the identity of the aircraft and any involvement of military installations remain unclear.