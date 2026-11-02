Priolo Gargallo: where to try the authentic salted zippole with anchovies – video

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PRIOLO GARGALLO – While the sweet version rolled in granulated sugar wins over those with a sweet tooth, it is the salted version stuffed with anchovies that truly embodies the culinary indulgence tied to the feast of San Martino in Priolo Gargallo and across the province of Syracuse. Crisp on the outside, soft inside and with a flavourful filling that melts during cooking, these leavened fritters are perfect paired with a glass of new wine.

At bakeries and delis in Priolo, making salted zippole requires a perfect balance between hydrating the dough and the saltiness of the anchovy fillets in oil.

Discovering fine baking in Priolo: today we highlight a historic spot

The town has several outstanding places that celebrate the art of baking every day. In coming features we will explore the fine baking and gastronomy of Priolo Gargallo to champion the simplest yet most fundamental element of our table and provide a useful guide for the wide audience of fans of typical flavours.

Today, for anyone who wants to try them freshly fried according to the traditional recipe, we recommend a local landmark: Panificio Pincio Sebastiano, located on Via Magnisi, at the corner with Via dei Platamoni. During the feast days, the bakery turns out a steady stream of hot salted zippole, ensuring the ideal golden colour and the typical soft texture.

Recipe to make salted anchovy zippole at home

To achieve light, non-greasy zippole, the secret lies in a long rising time and the right frying-oil temperature.

Ingredients

Type 00 flour (or half 00 and half fine semolina): 500 g

(or half 00 and half fine semolina): 500 g Lukewarm water : 380–400 ml

: 380–400 ml Fresh brewer’s yeast : 15 g

: 15 g Sugar : 1 teaspoon (to activate the yeast)

: 1 teaspoon (to activate the yeast) Salt : 10 g

: 10 g Anchovy fillets in oil : as needed (cut into small pieces)

: as needed (cut into small pieces) Peanut oil: plenty for frying

Step-by-step method