Priolo, listening desk for young people opens: council chamber hosts ideas and co-design

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO – A direct channel of communication and dialogue between the younger generation and local institutions. Priolo Gargallo is launching a listening desk dedicated to young people, an initiative starting tomorrow, Tuesday 3 November, and recurring monthly on the first Tuesday of each month.

The Municipality of Priolo has officially joined the network of listening desks and co-design promoted by the Youth Policies commission of the association of Italian municipalities (ANCI) Sicily, aiming to encourage democratic participation by young people in the administrative life of the area.

Monthly meetings in the council chamber: times and format

Appointments will be held from 4pm to 6pm in the council chamber at the Municipal Palace. Young people from the Syracuse municipality will have the chance to engage directly with the municipal administration and with the member of the municipal executive responsible for Youth Policies, Maria Grazia Pulvirenti, supported by representatives of the town’s advisory councils.

The initiative has two goals:

Listening and dialogue : to gather requests, needs, concerns and reports from the younger population.

: to gather requests, needs, concerns and reports from the younger population. Co-design: to develop projects, events and initiatives with young people to enhance the local community.

Words from mayor Gianni and member of the municipal executive Pulvirenti

The municipal administration has stressed the strategic value of the project for actively involving the citizens of tomorrow: