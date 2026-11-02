Crime, Italy, News

Seals broken at Pamela Genini’s home, murdered last year

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.

Leggi l’originale in italiano

The tragic case of Pamela Genini, stabbed to death at 29 by her partner Gianluca Soncin, takes a new and disturbing turn. On 28 October, when her family went to the flat in via Iglesias – still under seizure – to collect her personal belongings, they found the seals had been broken and the house ransacked, with no sign of a break-in.

On the programme Dentro la notizia (Canale 5) it emerged that unknown individuals – who presumably entered with keys, given the lack of forced entry – stole clothes, shoes, jewellery boxes and even the woman’s underwear, leaving latex gloves at the scene. This is a fresh outrage to add to the earlier desecration of her grave, which occurred in March in the province of Bergamo.

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