Seals broken at Pamela Genini’s home, murdered last year

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The tragic case of Pamela Genini, stabbed to death at 29 by her partner Gianluca Soncin, takes a new and disturbing turn. On 28 October, when her family went to the flat in via Iglesias – still under seizure – to collect her personal belongings, they found the seals had been broken and the house ransacked, with no sign of a break-in.

On the programme Dentro la notizia (Canale 5) it emerged that unknown individuals – who presumably entered with keys, given the lack of forced entry – stole clothes, shoes, jewellery boxes and even the woman’s underwear, leaving latex gloves at the scene. This is a fresh outrage to add to the earlier desecration of her grave, which occurred in March in the province of Bergamo.