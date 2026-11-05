Nexus investigation: new lines of inquiry

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The Nexus investigation may widen further. New lines of inquiry have reportedly emerged from the probe into the management of certain contracts at the Municipality of Catania, and investigators are continuing their work on these. It is precisely the ongoing nature of these checks that underpins the European Public Prosecutor’s Office opposition to a request for the release of Carabinieri officer Salvatore Luca Strazzulla.

Strazzulla’s position was at the centre of a hearing before the Catania Court of Review, which was asked to rule on an application submitted by his defence. Strazzulla, a chief warrant officer in the Carabinieri, is currently held in prison in Santa Maria Capua Vetere.

According to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, his possible return to freedom could compromise the development of further investigative activities, with the risk of interference in the gathering of evidence relating to the new matters that have emerged from Operation Nexus. This was one of the most significant points made during the hearing by the delegated European prosecutors Amelia Luise and Calogero Ferrara, who asked for the most restrictive precautionary measure to be maintained.

The defence takes a different view. Lawyer Giorgio D’Angelo challenged the existence of the precautionary requirements, focusing in particular on the absence of any risk of tampering with evidence. Hence the request to revoke custody in prison or, failing that, to replace it with house arrest.

Investigators consider Strazzulla to be among the alleged masterminds of a criminal association aimed at corruption, including electoral corruption, and the trafficking of illicit influence. He is also accused of disclosing official secrets and personal favouritism. These are allegations that will need to be confirmed in the subsequent stages of the proceedings.

The case, therefore, may have further developments beyond the accusatory framework outlined by the main operation. Investigators are indeed delving deeper into other aspects that have emerged from checks on the management of contracts and the relationships under investigation.

Entrepreneur Massimo Boscarino, represented by lawyer Galfo, is also awaiting a decision from the Court of Review. His defence has requested the annulment of the house arrest measure. He too is suspected of criminal association, corruption and trafficking of illicit influence.