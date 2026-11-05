Rosolini: extraordinary Carabinieri patrols lead to two reports

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROSOLINI – The Carabinieri’s relentless prevention and crackdown on widespread crime in the Syracuse area continues. As part of a coordinated extraordinary patrol operation, troops from Rosolini station reported two men to the judicial authorities following targeted checks and personal and vehicle searches aimed at finding weapons and drugs.

Baseball bats and breach of precautionary measures

During the checks and roadblocks set up at key points in the town, the security forces identified two separate offences:

Unlawful carrying of weapons or objects capable of causing injury : a 21-year-old was caught out. After a personal and vehicle search of his car, the Carabinieri found and seized a baseball bat carefully hidden inside the passenger compartment.

: a 21-year-old was caught out. After a personal and vehicle search of his car, the Carabinieri found and seized a baseball bat carefully hidden inside the passenger compartment. Breach of special surveillance: a 27-year-old was reported to the judicial authorities for failing to comply with the obligations of the prevention measure he was subject to. When the Carabinieri carried out an inspection at his home, the man was not there.

The Carabinieri of Noto Company will continue their territory control operations in the coming days to ensure safety and respect for the law in Rosolini and the surrounding municipalities.