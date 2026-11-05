Melilli: CAMI launched to tackle clean-ups and environmental protection in €23 million municipal plan

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Mayor Giuseppe Carta begins the process for the Iblean Municipal Environmental Conference. Clean-up programme for landfills and the Priolo national interest site presented.

by the Editorial Staff

5 November 2026

MELILLI – A permanent body to coordinate environmental policy and a major investment and planning programme worth around €23 million dedicated to cleaning up the area. The municipal administration of Melilli, led by Mayor Giuseppe Carta, has begun the process to establish the CAMI (Iblean Municipal Environmental Conference), whose regulations will soon go before the Municipal council for final approval.

The initiative is a strategic priority for the Augusta area, which falls within both the Priolo National Interest Site (SIN) and the High Environmental Crisis Risk Area (AERCA), where the coexistence of an industrial hub, public health and job protection requires transparent and consistent institutional oversight.

The objectives of the Iblean Municipal Environmental Conference (CAMI)

The CAMI aims to serve as a permanent coordination table between institutions, regulatory bodies and the communities of Melilli, Villasmundo and Città Giardino. The body will monitor:

The progress and timing of clean-up sites in the area.

The energy transition processes of the petrochemical hub.

The annual sustainability reports of the major companies in the industrial area.

Ongoing interventions and landfill sites: €6.5 million

The clean-up programme already has active sites for securing and remediating six municipal landfills, with a total commitment of €6.5 million:

Andolina landfill : €2,400,000

: €2,400,000 San Giuseppe landfill : €1,500,000

: €1,500,000 Dominici landfill : €1,250,000

: €1,250,000 Corvo landfill : €650,000

: €650,000 Canniolo landfill : €600,000

: €600,000 Belluzza landfill: €100,000

New funding and planned works

In addition to the ongoing interventions, resources have already been allocated and new project plans are under way:

Securing the Priolo National Interest Site (SIN) : Implementing bodies identified for interventions worth a total of €5,598,944.20 .

: Implementing bodies identified for interventions worth a total of . Milardo landfill : Funding of €4,280,907.56 (Director General Decree no. 930 of 17 June 2026).

: Funding of (Director General Decree no. 930 of 17 June 2026). Dominici landfill (third basin) : Expected resources of €3,107,091.95 .

: Expected resources of . Aprile landfill (Contrada Bagali) : Permanent securing project worth €6,711,959.69 awaiting financial coverage.

: Permanent securing project worth awaiting financial coverage. Belluzza landfill (second lot): Funding request advanced for €266,147.73.

Mayor Giuseppe Carta’s comment