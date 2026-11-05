Avola: two people reported for burning plastic and electrical wires

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The National Police (Polizia di Stato) officers on duty at Avola police station reported two people, aged 47 and 18, to the judicial authorities for the offence of illegal waste burning.

While patrolling the area, the officers caught the two individuals burning the plastic coating of electrical wires on a plot of land in the Avola countryside in order to extract the copper inside.

This practice is particularly dangerous not only because starting fires is always inadvisable, but also because in this specific case the burning plastic produces fumes that are harmful to health.